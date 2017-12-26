Anderlecht coach Hein Vanhaezebrouck not surprised Francis Amuzu scored on his debut

Anderlecht coach Hein Vanhaezebrouck was not surprised by Francis Amuzu's headline-grabbing performance on his debut.

Amuzu scored the only goal of the match in the 1-0 win over Eupen last Friday.

The 18-year-old was playing his first match for the senior and did a lot of good to his first team chances.

"I've seen a lot of matches from our youth," Vanhaezebrouck said. "I have very close contact with their coach Emilio Ferrera.

"Amuzu scored a lot the last few weeks with the Reserves (2 goals against Zulte Waregem, 2 goals against STVV and 2 goals against Lokeren), so it's no surprise that he scored against Eupen."

Amuzu has been named in the squad to face Gent on Boxing Day.

