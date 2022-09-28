Anderlecht confirm Francis Amuzu has signed a new contract

Anderlecht have confirmed that Francis Amuzu has signed a new contract, putting off interest from other clubs.

“Francis Amuzu signed a contract extension until 2025, the deal including an option for an extra year.

“Despite the interest of several foreign clubs, Cis decided to renew his contract with his childhood club,” RSC Anderlecht announced on Tuesday.

He had a contract until 2024, but it has been extended it to 2025.

During the summer transfer window, Anderlecht turned down a bid of 9 million euros from Nice, and Amuzu chose to stay.

Anderlecht have now extended his contract, indicating that he is part of their long-term plans.

The 23-year-old has scored two goals in eight appearances this season.

He has been part of Anderlecht's first team since 2018 and has played 166 games in purple & white already.