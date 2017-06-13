Anderlecht defender Dennis Appiah linked with Marseille, Monaco move

Anderlecht defender Dennis Appiah has been linked with a move to French giants Marseille and Monaco.

The French-born Ghanaian defender joined the Belgian giants on a five-year deal last year.

But the 25-year-old is reported to be seeking a move away from the club after struggling for game time.

The right-back was knocked back by an injury which restricted him to only 17 appearances for the Purple and White.

According to L'Equipe the Ghanaian would again return to France after just a year in Belgium.

The newspaper cites Olympique Marseille, Monaco, OGC Nice, Bordeaux and Saint-Etienne as possible options.

L'Equipe estimates that Anderlecht would ask around four million euros for Appiah.

