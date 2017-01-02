Anderlecht defender Dennis Appiah set for injury return this month

Ghanaian-born French international defender Dennis Appiah is set to make a huge return this month after being on the sidelines for some months.

The former Caen right back who joined the Belgian giants has been on the sidelines for close to four months but reports in Belgium are that he is expected to start playing this month.

He has started training and is expected to start playing competitively after January 4.

The right back who played over 30 matches for Caen in the French Ligue 1 arrived at Anderlecht with high hopes but the injury relegated his hopes to the bench.

Reports are that the Belgian giants are expecting Dennis to make a massive impact in the side when he is finally on the pitch.

