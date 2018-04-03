Anderlecht prolific striker Mohammed Dauda undergoes head surgery; ruled out for TWO WEEKS

Anderlecht striker Mohammed Dauda has undergone a head surgery and has been ruled out for two weeks.

The promising forward suffered the injury while playing for the U21s against AA Gent in the play-offs.

GHANASoccernet.com understands the youngster will need 14 days to regain full fitness.

Dauda will almost ruled at the U21 against Charleroi this week.

He has scored fifteen goals in eight games in the U21s play-offs and was expected to be given a look by First Team coach Vanhaezebrouck.

