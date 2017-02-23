Anderlecht rejected 'concrete' January offer for Ghana international Frank Acheampong

Anderlecht have confirmed they received an offer for Ghana international Frank Acheampong during the January transfer window.

But the club decided not to let him go alongside Senegal international Kara Mbodji.

Acheampong has been linked with Italian giants AS Roma and Liverpool.

"I had clubs make offers this this winter. After consulting with our coach, we decided not to go in. We wanted to keep our core together," manager Herman Van Holsbeeck told the media.

Acheampong has scored two league goals in 18 appearances and also impressive in their Europa League campaign- twice named in the Team of the Week.

