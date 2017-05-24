Anderlecht star Frank Acheampong reveals botched Hull City move
Anderlecht winger Frank Acheampong has opened up about his supposed failed move to Hull City last summer.
The 23-year-old was strongly linked with a move to the English Premier League side but the Belgian outfit refused to do a deal.
The Ghanaian is coming back off a succesful season where he helped the Purple and White to clinch the Belgian League crown.
And he has revealed the reasons for his botched move to the Tigers.
"When the [Hull City] move was blocked, I tried to contact the big men at the club, but it was in vain, so I just accepted it and worked to make Anderlecht champions.
Acheampong has been at Anderlecht for the past three seasons now, establishing himself as a key player amid his meteoric rise.
By Patrick Akoto