Anderlecht star Frank Acheampong reveals botched Hull City move

Anderlecht winger Frank Acheampong has opened up about his supposed failed move to Hull City last summer.

The 23-year-old was strongly linked with a move to the English Premier League side but the Belgian outfit refused to do a deal.

The Ghanaian is coming back off a succesful season where he helped the Purple and White to clinch the Belgian League crown.

And he has revealed the reasons for his botched move to the Tigers.

"When the [Hull City] move was blocked, I tried to contact the big men at the club, but it was in vain, so I just accepted it and worked to make Anderlecht champions.

Acheampong has been at Anderlecht for the past three seasons now, establishing himself as a key player amid his meteoric rise.

By Patrick Akoto

