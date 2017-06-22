Anderlecht start pre-season without Ghanaian duo Frank Acheampong and Dauda Mohammed

Belgian champions Anderlecht started pre-season on Wednesday without Ghanaian pair Frank Acheampong and Dauda Mohammed.

Acheampong is away on international duty while reasons for Mohammed's absence is unknown.

Acheampong is expected to feature for Ghana ahead of the two high-profile friendly matches against USA and Mexico on June 28 and July 1 respectively.

Dauda cut his holidays to return to Belgium but was not seen as the side regrouped for the first time.

Only eight players including Ghanaian duo Emmanuel Adjei-Sowah and Dennis Appiah as well as two goalkeepers turned up for training.

