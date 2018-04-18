Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
VIDEO: Anderlecht whiz Osman Bukari scores consolation as U21 fail to reach Belgian Youth Cup final

Published on: 18 April 2018
Osman Bukari

Talented Ghanaian kid Osman Bukari scored a consolation for Anderlecht U21 in their Belgian Youth Cup semi-final defeat to Club Brugge on Monday.

Bukari lasted the entire duration and shot just outside the box to reduce the deficit.

Anderlecht went down to two-nil through Openda and Ngonge.

Anderlecht started with: Delmotte, Bornauw, Cools, Amrani, Bukari, Corryn, Dewaele, Kayembe, Bernier, Amuzu, Azevedo

Substitutes: Flying, Kiwior, Leoni, Loua, Lutonda, Touré

Watch Osman Bukari's sublime goal scored for Anderlecht's U21 side. 

 

