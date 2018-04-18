VIDEO: Anderlecht whiz Osman Bukari scores consolation as U21 fail to reach Belgian Youth Cup final

Talented Ghanaian kid Osman Bukari scored a consolation for Anderlecht U21 in their Belgian Youth Cup semi-final defeat to Club Brugge on Monday.

Bukari lasted the entire duration and shot just outside the box to reduce the deficit.

Anderlecht went down to two-nil through Openda and Ngonge.

Anderlecht started with: Delmotte, Bornauw, Cools, Amrani, Bukari, Corryn, Dewaele, Kayembe, Bernier, Amuzu, Azevedo

Substitutes: Flying, Kiwior, Leoni, Loua, Lutonda, Touré

Watch Osman Bukari's sublime goal scored for Anderlecht's U21 side.

I remember saying we have the new @hazardeden10 in Ghana. He’s Osman Bukari of @rscanderlecht and he scored in the Belgian Youth Cup semi-final defeat for the U21 side.@AccraLionsFC @Ghanasoccernet @JoySportsGH pic.twitter.com/0qXD4G6kul — Ridwan .I. Asante (@ridwanasante) April 18, 2018

