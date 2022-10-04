GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Published on: 04 October 2022
Anderlecht winger Francis Amuzu opens up on possibility of playing for Ghana at the World Cup
WREXHAM, WALES - SEPTEMBER 06: Francis Amuzu of Belgium during the UEFA U21 Euro 2021 qualifier match between Wales and Belgium at Racecourse Ground on September 6, 2019 in Wrexham, Wales. (Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)

Anderlecht forward Francis Amuzu is not ruling out the chance of playing for the Black Stars of Ghana. 

The Ghanaian-born Belgium youth international is undecided over his international future despite recently getting an invite from Roberto Martinez.

Amuzu dreams of making it to the World Cup with either Ghana or Belgium.

"Ghana or Belgium? It's 50-50. Yes, I was in the Roberto Martinez pre-selection for the last international matches. Going with Ghana to the World Cup? It's possible, but I don't know," he said as quoted by Voetbalnieuws. 

The 23-year-old was born in Accra but moved to Belgium at a very young age before joining Anderlecht's youth team. He has represented Belgium at the youth levels but he is yet to make a senior appearance.

