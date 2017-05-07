Anderlecht ace Dennis Appiah: My season will be successful if we win the title

Anderlecht right back Dennis Appiah says his teammates are determined to win this season's Belgian title.

Les Mauves et Blancs are on top of the Championship playoff table with a one point lead ahead of Sunday's clash with Zulte-Waregem.

If they win, they will be four points clear of the chasing pack with three matches to end.

"The enthusiasm is great, we want that title. We have never lost confidence. We are all competitive. My season will be successful only if we win the title,'' Appiah said.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)