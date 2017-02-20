Andre Ayew admits injury woes has frustrated him since joining West Ham United

West Ham United's new signing Andre Ayew admits an ill-timed injury damaged his form at the start of the season.

The 27-year-old was sidelined for two months after he suffered a terrible thigh injury during his debut against Chelsea in August last year.

The 26-year-old has struggled for form since he returned to the pitch where he played for Ghana at the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon.

And the former Marseille man has admitted he's been left frustrated over the setback,

“It was very frustrating the start I had here. I think when you come, you have good intentions and want to help the squad," he told the club's official website

"Then you get a really bad injury, and even when I got back I still had some pains and I was playing through the pains,"