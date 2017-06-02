Andre Ayew among 11 West Ham United stars on international duty this month

Andre Ayew is among 11 West Ham United players called-up for international matches this weekend.

He joins Darren Randolph (Ireland), Aaron Cresswell (England), Sofiane Feghouli (Algeria), Manuel Lanzini (Argentina), Jose Fonte (Portugal), Edimilson Fernandes (Switzerland), Declan Rice (Ireland), Ener Valancia (Ecuador).

The midfielder has been training with Ghana's squad at the Accra Sports Stadium since Wednesday.

Ayew will face Ethiopia on 11 June in a 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier and then two friendly matches against Mexico and USA in the states.

West Ham players who have been called up for the upcoming international fixtures. #whufc pic.twitter.com/rGPOlMjaIQ — Everyday West Ham (@EverydayWestHam) June 1, 2017

