Andre Ayew among 11 West Ham United stars on international duty this month

Published on: 02 June 2017
Andre Ayew driving to Black Stars training (credit Images Image).

Andre Ayew is among 11 West Ham United players called-up for international matches this weekend.

He joins Darren Randolph (Ireland), Aaron Cresswell (England), Sofiane Feghouli (Algeria), Manuel Lanzini (Argentina), Jose Fonte (Portugal), Edimilson Fernandes (Switzerland), Declan Rice (Ireland), Ener Valancia (Ecuador).

The midfielder has been training with Ghana's squad at the Accra Sports Stadium since Wednesday.

Ayew will face Ethiopia on 11 June in a 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier and then two friendly matches against Mexico and USA in the states.

 

Comments

This article has 1 comment(s), give your comment
