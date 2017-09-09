Andre Ayew and Andy Carrol all passed fit for West Ham United’s first home game

West Ham United boss Slaven Bilic has confirmed that forward Andre Ayew who missed Ghana’s game against Congo in Brazaville will be in the team against Huddersfield.

The Ghanaian has endured a wretched start to the season with his performance both at club and national team level nothing to write home about.

West Ham have lost their first three games of the season but it is worth noting that all their games have been played away from home and they will really fancy their chances against newly promoted Huddersfield Town at home on Monday night.

Alongside Ayew who has returned the team has been boosted by the return of Andy Carroll who will also be available after a long absence.

