Andre Ayew and Co. slammed by West Ham Boss Slaven Bilic after heavy defeat at Newcastle

West Ham manager Slaven Bilic has blasted his stars, including Black Stars deputy captain Andre Ayew, for not being 'good enough' after the Hammers slipped to a third consecutive Premier League defeat to Newcastle United.

Ayew was outshined by compatriot Christian Atsu as the Magpies secured a 3-0 victory over the Londoners in the north east on Saturday to condemn Bilic's Hammers to yet another loss in the fledgling 2017/18 season.

And speaking to the club's official site after the encounter, Bilic lamented his side's porous defence and profligacy in attack as the defeat left them rooted to the foot of the table

He said: “It’s very disappointing and it’s very frustrating, the way we played. They were quicker, better in possession, better to the second ball and they punished our mistakes. It simply wasn’t good enough.

“The first two goals, we gave them the ball in dangerous areas, but we still have to react. They were individual mistakes but still you can make it up and it doesn’t have to be a goal, but we helped them.

He said: “It’s very disappointing and it’s very frustrating, the way we played. They were quicker, better in possession, better to the second ball and they punished our mistakes. It simply wasn’t good enough.

“The first two goals, we gave them the ball in dangerous areas, but we still have to react. They were individual mistakes but still you can make it up and it doesn’t have to be a goal, but we helped them.

“They were more powerful than us, more physical and it wasn’t good.”

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)