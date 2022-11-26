Andre Ayew becomes third Ghanaian to score in multiple World Cups

Andre Ayew became the third Ghanaian to score in multiple World Cup games with his goal against Portugal on Thursday.

The man for the big occasion delivered once more when Ghana needed him, scoring against Portugal at the Stadium 974 in Doha.

The Al Sadd forward made a brilliant run into the box in the second half to tap home Mohammed Kudus' deflected cross for Ghana.

His goal stunned Portugal, cancelling out Ronaldo's controversial penalty, but the Europeans regained control, scoring two quick goals to secure victory despite a late goal by Osman Bukari.

André Ayew becomes the third Ghanaian to score in multiple World Cups after Asamoah Gyan and Sulley Muntari. #PORGHA #Qatar2022 pic.twitter.com/RJI8yLTJJQ — Football24/7 (@foet247europa) November 24, 2022

Ayew has three World Cup goals, three fewer than Asamoah Gyan, who has six, making him the African with the most goals in the global tournament.

He will hope to get on the score sheet again on Monday when Ghana play South Korea in a must-win game.