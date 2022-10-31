Andre Ayew: Black Stars captain only player from Ghana’s 2010 World Cup squad going to Qatar

Ghanaians have fond memories of the 2010 World Cup. A mixture of heartbreak and exciting moments, but overall, the Black Stars did Ghana proud in the continent's first tournament hosted by South Africa.

The four-time African champion reached the quarterfinals, becoming only the third African country to do so, following Cameroon in 1990 and Senegal in 2002.

The Black Stars squad, put together by Serbian tactician Milovan Rajevac, was a good mix of experienced and determined young players. Captain Stephen Appiah led the veteran squad, which included Asamoah Gyan, Sulley Muntari, John Mensah, and John Paintsil.

While the young players came from the U20 team that stunned the world by winning the U20 World Cup a year before. That team, captained by Andre Ayew, was a deserving member of the 23-man squad that went to South Africa.

Milovan Rajevac respected the experienced players but trusted the youth, and they delivered, particularly Andre Ayew, who was instrumental in the Black Stars' impressive run to the final eight.

Andre Ayew started every group game, and it was his well-timed long ball against the USA in the round of 16 that Asamoah Gyan latched on to score a stunning winner for the Black Stars.

Unfortunately, Andre Ayew was booked in that game, which meant he was suspended for the match against Uruguay due to an accumulation of yellow cards. He did not play in the game, which Ghana lost on penalties following a heartbreaking final minute in which striker Luis Suarez denied Ghana a winner with his hand and Asamoah Gyan hit the crossbar with a penalty.

Andre Ayew was the first on the field after the game to console his teammates.

12 years later, Ghana have the chance to avenge the defeat as they have been drawn in the same group as the South Americans for the upcoming Qatar World Cup.

Only one member of Ghana's 2010 team will, however, be present in Qatar and participate in the anticipated match.

The only surviving member of that team is Andre Ayew, the current captain of the Black Stars, who is eagerly anticipating the match against Uruguay as well as the group games against Portugal and South Korea.

The majority of the players have either retired or are no longer considered Black Stars worthy, but Andre Ayew is still a vital member of the team. The 32-year-old has consistently performed well, and it is no surprise that he will become only the third Ghanaian player, after Asamoah Gyan and Sulley Muntari, to appear in three World Cup tournaments.

Andre Ayew will most likely arrive in Qatar as Ghana's most capped player, a record he shares with Asamoah Gyan.

Andre Ayew will most likely arrive in Qatar as Ghana's most capped player, as he currently shares the record with Asamoah Gyan.