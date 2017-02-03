Andre Ayew: Cameroon deserve win to reach AFCON final

Ghana assistant captain Andre Ayew admits they fell short on the night and says Cameroon fully deserve their 2-0 semi-final win.

The West Ham United ace acknowledged the Black Stars are very disappointed with the result.

Centre back Michael Ngadeu-Ngadjui scored first after a mishap between goalkeeper Razak Brimah and John Boye.

Winger Christian Bassogog scored the second on the counter-attack in the dying seconds.

"We are very disappointed because I think we couldn't play our game. We didn't manage to do what we do best," Ayew said.

"We have to be honest, Cameroon deserved the victory. We didn't do what we had to do so we are very disappointed and there's no much to say.

"We just need to shut up, go home, work and prepare for the next two years."

Ghana will face Burkina Faso in a third-placed play off on Saturday in Port Gentil.

