Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Live Radio Live TV
Watch Live Matches

Andre Ayew dedicates match winning goal against Huddersfield to younger brother Jordan

Published on: 11 September 2017
Andre Ayew (L) and his brother Jordan share a joke at Ghana training in January, 2017

Andre Ayew showed how much he cares about his little brother Jordan by dedicating his goal against Huddersfield to the Swansea City man.

Jordan turned 26 today though his side fell to a wrenching 1-0 defeat to Newcastle United on Saturday afternoon in the league.

But Ayew made sure he brought the smile back to his face with a sweet dedication, posting on micro blogging website twitter.

Below is his message to the Swansea city man moments after putting up his best performance of the season yet.

 

 

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s), give your comment

Resources

FIFA

CAF Publications

CAF Regulations

Football Associations