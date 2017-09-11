Andre Ayew dedicates match winning goal against Huddersfield to younger brother Jordan

Andre Ayew showed how much he cares about his little brother Jordan by dedicating his goal against Huddersfield to the Swansea City man.

Jordan turned 26 today though his side fell to a wrenching 1-0 defeat to Newcastle United on Saturday afternoon in the league.

But Ayew made sure he brought the smile back to his face with a sweet dedication, posting on micro blogging website twitter.

Below is his message to the Swansea city man moments after putting up his best performance of the season yet.

Such an important win 👍🏽 .. dedicate this goal to my lil bro @jordanayew9 for your birthday.. happy birthday bro👌🏾❤️️love u pic.twitter.com/akyoIP0juZ — André Ayew (@AyewAndre) September 11, 2017

