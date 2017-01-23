Andre Ayew defies claims of malaria to help Ghana at 2017 AFCON

Andre Ayew has revealed he played through the pain barrier to help Ghana beat Mali 1-0 on Saturday at the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations.

The West Ham United star was reported ill with some quarters claiming he had contracted malaria but Ayew managed to last the entire duration.

''I wasn't feeling well. I had some temperature and therefore had little training yesterday and the day before but the medical team treated me well. I felt I could help and I gave it my all and I'm very happy we got the qualification,'' he said in a post-match interview.

''The sacrifices we are all making are paying off and make you know that hard work really pays off.''

The Black Stars who have six points in the basket have qualified for the quarter-final with one match to spare.

Ayew should be available for their final Group match against Egypt.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)