Andre Ayew eager to complete dream World Cup hat-trick with Ghana

Deputy captain of the Black Stars Andre Ayew has reiterated his desire to add Russia 2018 World Cup qualification to his two previous tournament participation ahead of Ghana's upcoming qualifiers against Congo.

The four-time AFCON champions are in danger of missing out on the global football fiesta following their poor start to the qualifiers, where they have picked just one point in their opening two games in Group E

And Ayew, who travelled to the 2010 and 2014 tournaments, inspiring the Black Stars to the quarter-finals seven years ago is itching to make another appearance at the competition next year.

To complete his personal hat-trick, however, Ghana need to win both home and away against Congo to give themselves any chance of overhauling Group E leaders Egypt and qualifying for next year’s finals.

“I’ve been to two but we’re in a difficult spot at the moment,” says the West Ham attacker.

“We’re in a difficult spot, but hopefully we’re going to make it to the World Cup."

“It’s an important year for us and if we do it, we’ll turn something that was impossible into something possible, so our country would be on fire. We’re going to try to make it happen. We have the belief, we have a great squad and I think we can do it."

“I’d like to go to my third World Cup. It’s not every player who has the chance to go to even one World Cup, so if I have the opportunity to go to a third one, I need to do everything possible to make that happen.”

The Black Stars will host the Red Devils of Congo at the Baba Yara Stadium on September 1 before travelling to Brazzaville i four days time for the return encounter.

