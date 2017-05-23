Andre Ayew ends West Ham campaign with six goals and three assists

West Ham United forward Andre Ayew ended the season with goals and three assists to his credit despite a difficult start.

The 27-year-old endured a frustrating spell to life in London after he suffered an injury on his West Ham debut against Chelsea in August.

The Ghana international, who joined during the last summer from Swansea City, struggled to cement his position in the team.

But the wideman flourished on his final day after scoring the match-winner in the 2-1 win at Burnley to wrap up their campaign on a positive jibe.

Despiet being curtailed by an early injury, Andre made 25 appearances for Slaven Bilic side, 16 of them being starts.

Its been a fairly decent campaign for the Ghana vice-captain who turns his attention to international duties next month.

By Patrick Akoto

