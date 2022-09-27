Andre Ayew equals Asamoah Gyan as Ghana’s most capped player in Nicaragua win

Andre Ayew has tied Asamoah Gyan for the most caps for Ghana when he climbed off the bench in the Black Stars 1-win over Nicaragua in an international friendly on Tuesday.

Ayew started from the bench against the minnows as the Black Stars put up an improved performance following look to bounce back from the 3-0 defeat to Brazil on Friday.

The 32-year-old captain was one of Ghana's standout performers, receiving a standing ovation when he was substituted in the second half against the Brazilians.

Coach Otto Addo left him in his starting X1 against against the 139th-ranked side at Estadio Francisco Artes Carrasco in Lorca, Spain.

Ayew, who made his Black Stars debut in 2007 has 109 caps - same as iconic striker Asamoah Gyan

The Al Sadd forward has now equaled Asamoah Gyan's long held record and now look to break it before the end of the year because the Black Stars are scheduled to play at least four matches.

The Black Stars will play a friendly against Switzerland before the World Cup begins in Qatar, where they will face Portugal, South Korea, and Uruguay in their group.

Ayew has scored 23 goals for Ghana, 10 of which have come in the Africa Cup of Nations, making him the country's all-time leading scorer in the competition.