Andre Ayew explains how West Ham got a draw at Watford

West Ham United had to dig deep into the second half to steal an equalizer at Watford in a game Ghana deputy skipper Andre Ayew found was on the score sheet.

The West Ham man who has been sidelined by an injury after making his debut against Chelsea several months ago in a game he scored, returned to his scoring ways at Watford over the weekend.

Following the 1-1 draw against Watford, a draw in which he got the equaliser, Ayew had this to say to the media;

'The first half, they got control. They had such a lot of pressure, we could rarely play our game.

“Second half, we came out and managed to do what we know how to do. It was a tough game. The Premier League is very difficult, especially at this stage."

The delighted Andre Ayew also spoke about his first goal for West Ham after returning from the Africa Nations Cup.

'Sometimes that's the game. It comes, sometimes you look for any and it doesn't come. That's football for me. It was my first game back from the African Cup of Nations.

'I wanted to continue working hard and hopefully I can get some more goals in.'

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)