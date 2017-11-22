Andre Ayew finally returns to West Ham United training after missing Watford defeat through illness

Andre Ayew finally looks to have recovered from the strange illness that ruled him out of West Ham's 2-0 defeat at the hands of Watford over the weekend.

The Ghanaian was struck with illness just 48 hours to David Moyes first game in charge but could be ready for the game at the London stadium this Friday.

United are third from bottom and a defeat home against Leicester will pile more pressure on newly appointed manager David Moyes.

Ayew,27, has scored twice in the league and has two assists to his name this season and would be looking to bail his team out again if he is selected.

The Ghanaian has looked sharp in the last month and Moyes will be desperate to get him ready for the game on Friday night.

