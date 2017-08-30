Andre Ayew: I'll help Ghana end trophy drought

Black Stars deputy captain Andre Ayew has expressed his determination to fulfill the faith reposed in him by helping Ghana end their 35-year trophy drought.

The Black Stars last tasted cup glory in the 1982 AFCON tournament when they defeated host country Libya 7-6 on penalties to win its fourth cup of the competition.

Since then, Ghana have lost three finals, with the latest coming in the 2015 AFCON in Gabon and Equatorial Guinea where they lost out to the Elephant of Ivory Coast in a marathon shoot-outs.

“Ghana is as obsessed with football as England, if not more. There is a lot of pressure, there is a lot of demands, there is a lot of everything!, Ayew told Whufc.

“It’s my country, I love to be there, and if there is one thing I know, it’s that I am very proud to be Ghanaian and to represent my country at the highest level."

“Being the player I am and have been for my country and the clubs I’ve played for, and the opportunities it has given me to meet the most important people in my country, I know the responsibility I have to my country.”

While the odds may be stacked against Ayew leading Ghana to their fourth straight World Cup finals, the 27-year-old is not prepared to give up a dream he shares with every one of his football-mad compatriots.

“I know what all Ghanaians are expecting for me and it’s not something little, but I made them feel that they can believe in me and put their trust in me. I’ve done it in my national teams and my clubs and I’m going to do everything I can to make sure they are going proud."

“I know that, whenever I am on the pitch, the whole of Ghana is behind me. I am very proud to be an ambassador, not just for Ghana, but for the whole continent and I want to make my continent proud every time I am on the field,” the 75-time capped attacker concluded.

Ghana tackle Congo in Kumasi on Friday 1 September before travelling for the return encounter to Brazzaville on Tuesday 5 September.

