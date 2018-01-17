Andre Ayew impresses as West Ham pip Shrewsbury Town to book FA Cup fourth round berth

Deputy Ghana captain Andre Ayew enjoyed seventy minutes of game time for West Ham United as they overcame Shrewsbury Town in the FA Cup to advance to the fourth round.

The 28-year-old attacker was given a start by manager David Moyes, following speculations surrounding the uncertainty over his future at the club.

Reece Burke scored his first goal for West Ham in the second half of extra time as the Premier League side edged out League One Shrewsbury in their FA Cup third-round replay.

Burke, broke the deadlock in the 112th minute with a superb half-volley which went in via the underside of the crossbar.

West Ham twice had efforts cleared off the line in the first half of extra-time, having been pushed all the way by the League One promotion chasers.

The visitors had the best chance of the opening 90 minutes when Stefan Payne was denied by a superb save by former Shrewsbury goalkeeper Joe Hart.

Ayew was replaced by inform Marco Arnautovic in the seventieth minute as the game was pushed to extra time.

He has been linked with moves to former club, Swansea City in the January transfer window.

