Andre Ayew looking to continue fine form when West Ham take on Liverpool this weekend

Ghana and West Ham United’s record signing Andre Ayew will be looking for some consistency when his West Ham United take on Liverpool in a crashing English Premier League game.

The Ghanaian has been back his best in the last five games and has even been played in his preferred behind the main striker role.

He got a lucky assist in the game against Tottenham Hotspurs and has now four goal in his last seven games and three assist- more than any West Ham United player.

Playing at the London stadium has been very difficult for the Hammers but will look to make it back to back wins against Liverpool.

