Andre Ayew misses crucial penalty and scores minutes later as Christian Atsu settles five-goal thriller

West Ham United suffered only their third defeat under manager David Moyes with Ayew the hero and Villain after missing a crucial penalty but recovering to score in the game.

The Ghanaian was restored to the starting line up in the absence of Argentine Manuel Lanzine and had an eventful game with the jury still out on him given the fact that his team lost all three points at home.

Record signing Marko Anautovic opened the scoring as early as the 7th minute after taking advantage of mistake by Newcastle United Henri Saivet to open the scoring.

Moments later Saivit restored his lost dignity by scoring from a free kick to end the game 1-1 in a breathtaking first half.

Former West Ham United man Mohammed Diame was the quickest to react as and put Newcastle United ahead to complete a remarkable turnaround.

Andre Ayew had the opportunity to respond quickly after the referee awarded West Ham United a penalty but his shot was weak and the keeper made little work to clinch it.

Tow became three in a matter of minutes as Christian Atsu grabbed his first goal since August to put the game to bed.

Ayew did find a goal in the later stages after a knockdown by Andy Carroll but it was too little too late to get something from the game.

