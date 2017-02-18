Andre Ayew ready to play his part to revive West Ham

West Ham United forward Andre Ayew, fresh off the back of an encouraging African Cup of Nations campaign with Ghana, believes he is now ready to play his part in a positive end to the season for the Hammers.

The Club’s record signing, speaking to West Ham TV during the side’s warm weather training camp in Dubai, played every game for Ghana in Gabon, building his fitness having missed the majority of the first half of the season.

And the former Swansea City man now thinks he is ready to return to Slaven Bilic’s team and make an impact for the Hammers.

He said: “I’m happy to be back after a long African Cup of Nations. I’m happy to be back, getting fitter and training and hopefully be ready to go again.

“I’m fitter and though I need a few games to get to my top still, I know football is all about confidence and we are playing well now and scoring goals. So we need to get back into that and I can join the squad and add my bit.

“It’s so important for any player, that the squad is in good form and it shows we have a good squad and the talent is there. Obviously we can’t rest on what we’ve done and we need to work hard for the next change, because things can change in two games.”

The 27-year-old not only featured in every one of his country’s matches at this year’s AFCON, but also scored twice for the Black Stars.

Ayew netted half an hour into the team’s opening group fixture against Uganda, scoring from the penalty spot, before converting the winner, again from 12 yards, at the quarter-final stage when they met DR Congo.

