Andre Ayew returns to Liberty Stadium on Monday to face former side Swansea

Andre Ayew returns to South Wales with West Ham United to face his former side Swansea City on Boxing Day in the English Premier League.

This will be the Ghana international’s first clash against the Swans since making a club record £20.5million to the London side in the summer.

Ayew had a successful season at the Liberty Stadium where he was the club’s top scorer last season.

He is yet to rediscover that form at West Ham who are struggling to win matches this season.

Swansea themselves have seen no real improvement after American Bob Bradley replaced Francesco Guidolin as manager.

Bradely has only been in charge of 10 matches and has a record of six losses, two draws and two wins, with both victories coming in home games against Sunderland and Crystal Palace respectively.

Swansea are only above bottom Hull on goal difference.

