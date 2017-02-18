Andre Ayew reveals he played through the pain barrier for West Ham this season

Andre Ayew says he is ready to help West Ham during the Premier League run-in after finally putting his thigh injury behind him.

Ayew joined the Hammers from Swansea last summer but endured a disastrous start to his career in east London.

The 27-year-old suffered a serious thigh injury during his West Ham debut on the opening weekend of the season, ruling him out for several weeks.

Ayew has made just 12 top-flight appearances this season but is adamant he is now ready to make an impact, having previously played through the pain barrier in an effort to fully recover from his injury.

West Ham will work harder in Dubai than in London, says Slaven Bilic: “It was very frustrating the start I had here," he told West Ham's official website.

"I think when you come, you have good intentions and want to help the squad.

"Then you get a really bad injury, and even when I got back I still had some pains and I was playing through the pains.

“I was out for two months or maybe three. I knew if I didn’t get injured again, the pain would go and now I’m much, much better and I can help West Ham," he added.

Ayew has also missed West Ham's last five games after spending the majority of January at the Africa Cup of Nations on international duty.

