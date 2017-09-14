Andre Ayew reveals motivational words from Bilic which accounted for Hammers win over Huddersfield

West Ham forward Andre Ayew has revealed the inspiring words he received from manager Slaven Bilic after climbing off the bench to help the side beat Huddersfield Town on Monday night.

Bilic sacrificed Javier Hernandez for the Ghanaian international, who wasted no time in providing an assist for Pedro Obiang for the opener wrapping things up with the second goal.

The manager's decision to introduce Ayew was definitely a game-changing one, and when asked what the Croatian manager told him ahead of being brought one, Ayew told Starsport : “Not much, just to do my job.

“I went away for the internationals, came back and had a little injury but managed to get on the teamsheet to play.

“I managed to get on and get a goal too, it’s important for any player to score.

“We can build on this victory. We don’t have to get too excited. We’ve played at home – won – and now we go to West Brom which will be a very difficult place to go.

“We have to be patient, keep working hard. Three points doesn’t change things. One week is different from another week.

“Now we’re going to smile for 48 hours but we have to get back to work straight away and get some points at West Brom."

The Hammers have a crucial match this weekend away to West Bromwich Albion.

The Hammers boss should be in a better mood going in to this game at least - after seeing his side secure their first win of the season at home to Huddersfield Town on Monday night.

After three losses on the road to start the campaign, home comforts brought about a better result for West Ham as goals from Pedro Obiang and Andre Ayew secured all three points.

