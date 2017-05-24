Andre Ayew says West Ham United will 'learn' from disappointing campaign

Ghana midfielder Andre Ayew says West Ham United will learn from their patchy campaign.

The Hammers were brimmed with massive optimism ahead of the season after bringing in several top stars at the start of the season.

But Slaven Billic's men failed to really spark after finishing at a disappointing 11th position on the table.

And the Ghana international, who debut season, was knocked by injury, says his side will learn from their mistakes.

“The whole season has been difficult. So we’re happy to end like this," he said

“We were quite disappointed," the forward admitted. "Because there were games where we definitely could have had more points."

"You take away from it that you need to win your points and take your chances and learn from this season now," Ayew added. "We’ll learn, and prepare for the next one.”

The 27-year-old scored six times and provided three assists for the side in his debut season at the club.

By Patrick Akoto

