Andre Ayew scores and creates another to ease pressure on under-fire Slaven Bilic

Ghana international Andre Ayew finally got off the hook in what has been a very difficult week by scoring and assisting to help West Ham United to a 2-0 win over Huddersfield.

The Ghanaian responded in the right way after being dropped to the bench following the return to full fitness of English forward Andy Carroll.

Ayew,had started all three games in which West Ham had lost leading to the decision to drop him for Andy Carroll who was playing in a three man attack led by Mexico's Chicharito.

The Ghanaian was however introduced on the 64th minute and his first major contribution was to clip a ball to Pedro Obiang who took opportunity of some dreadful defending by Huddersfield to slot home and open the scoring all be it via a wicked deflection.

Not satisfied with that,the Ghanaian again showed grit and determination to put the results to bed by poking home from close range after a well delivered cross from left wing back Cresswell on the 77th minute.

The win is a welcome news to manager Slaven Bilic who was on the verge of being sacked and coincidentally today was his birthday.

