Andre Ayew scores debut goal for West Ham United against former club Swansea City

West Ham United's record signing Andre Ayew broke his barren spell this season on his return to the Liberty stadium against the club that first brought him to England.

Ayew, a 20 million pounds record signing from Swansea picked up a thigh injury on his debut against Chelsea and has since struggled to replicate the form that made Slaven Bilic smash the club record deal for him in the summer.

But one moment of luck and determination cancelled out months of frustration when the Ghana international followed up on Cheikhou Kouyate’s ball to get his first goal of the season.

The expression on his face after the goal was more of relief than anything else as injury and lack of form has slowed down West Ham United this season.

Ayew will be delighted he has finally hit the ground running and Ghana coach will hope the goal id a sign of more to come ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations next month.

By Rahman Osman

Follow on twitter @iamrahmanosman

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)