Andre Ayew shifts focus to club football after Ghana record

Al Sadd star Andre Ayew has shifted his focus to club football after becoming Ghana's joint most capped player in the just-ended recent international break, marking yet another milestone for the Black Stars captain.

During the break, Ayew played in both of Ghana's pre-2022 World Cup friendlies, losing to Brazil and winning against Nicaragua.

With his participation in the two matches, Ayew has tied former teammate and legendary striker Asamoah Gyan as Ghana's most-capped player.

The midfielder performed admirably in both games and received a standing ovation when he was substituted against the five-time world champions in Le Havre.

Ayew will rejoin his Al Sadd teammates later this week to continue preparations for Saturday's match against Umm Salal

The 32-year-old is on the verge of reaching a personal milestone, as he is only three goals away from reaching 150 club goals.

He scored his 20th goal in Qatar early this month, just a year after moving there, establishing himself as one of the best signings in recent years.

Ayew is highly motivated and working hard to be in peak condition for the 2022 World Cup which will start in Qatar on November 20.

The former Swansea City player believes Ghana will surprise everyone despite entering the competition with the lowest ranking of the 32 qualified teams.

Pundits do not expect them to advance from Group H, which includes former European champions Portugal, South Korea, and Uruguay, but Ayew is confident.

"We have a chance. Nobody sees us as favourites, which is expected. So, we know we’re not going into any of the matches as favourites but we’re there to fight and make an impact. No doubt it will be a very difficult group for every team and all we have to do is be ready, focused, determined, full squad and have a bit of luck," Ayew told Al Jazeera.

"If we have our full squad, we can seriously disrupt a lot of teams. I am not concerned because I know what Ghana is capable of."

Ayew has scored 23 goals for Ghana since his debut in 2007.