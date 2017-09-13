Andre Ayew tasks West Ham teammates to build on Huddersfield win

The pressure had begun to mount on boss Slaven Bilic and his players after three straight defeats but second-half goals by Pedro Obiang and Ayew himself gave the Hammers a 2-0 triumph to get their season up and running.

The result leaves the Londoners in 18th spot in the top-flight standings and they will be hoping to build on the success away to West Brom on Saturday.

There had been doom and gloom around the London Stadium after their poor start to the campaign and the three points will certainly help to calm the dissenting voices, but Ayew has warned that there is still a long way to go and Monday's result is just the start.

"We can build on this victory. We don’t have to get too excited," he told Starsport. "We’ve played at home - won - and now we go to West Brom which will be a very difficult place to go.

"We have to be patient, keep working hard. Three points doesn’t change things. One week is different from another week.

"Now we’re going to smile for 48 hours but we have to get back to work straight away and get some points at West Brom."