Andre Ayew ties Asamoah Gyan as Ghana’s highest goal scorer at the Africa Cup of Nations

Published on: 29 January 2017
Ghana's forward Andre Ayew (L) advances with the ball past Democratic Republic of the Congo's midfielder Merveille Bokadi and Democratic Republic of the Congo's forward Firmin Ndombe Mubele (R) during the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations quarter-final football match (AFP)

Andre Ayew drew level on Asamoah Gyan after scoring his 8th goal of the Africa Cup of Nations.

Ayew has scored twice already in this year’s Africa Cup of Nations but has scored 8 in total.

His goal against the Leopards was his 8th meaning he now has the joint record with Asamoah Gyan as the player to score 8th goals for the Black Stars.

Ghana victory means they will now take on the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon.

 

