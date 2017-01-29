Andre Ayew ties Asamoah Gyan as Ghana’s highest goal scorer at the Africa Cup of Nations

Andre Ayew drew level on Asamoah Gyan after scoring his 8th goal of the Africa Cup of Nations.

Ayew has scored twice already in this year’s Africa Cup of Nations but has scored 8 in total.

His goal against the Leopards was his 8th meaning he now has the joint record with Asamoah Gyan as the player to score 8th goals for the Black Stars.

Ghana victory means they will now take on the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)