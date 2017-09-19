Andre Ayew to continue season revival against Bolton Wanderers tonight in the Carabao Cup

Ghana international Andre Ayew who returned from international duty will be given an opportunity to start against Bolton Wanderers tonight.

The Ghanaian is eager to play despite some fatigue in his thighs and given his history medics have dealt with him carefully.

He was given the last 24 minutes against Huddersfield where he stepped up to score and also assist in the game.

He was also given a similar schedule in the bore draw against West Brom last weekend where the team failed to click though they also kept a clean sheet.

After checks and a grilling training regime the Ghanaian has told the club he wants to start in the Carabao Cup to get ahead of speed before the game against Spurs this weekend in the league.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)