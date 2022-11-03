Andre Ayew to equal enviable record at Qatar World Cup

Black Stars captain Andre Ayew is set to equal an enviable Ghana World Cup record at the upcoming World Cup in Qatar.

Andre Ayew will become only the third player to represent Ghana in multiple World Cup tournaments if he makes Otto Addo's final squad.

With three tournaments under their belts, Asamoah Gyan and Sulley Muntari hold the record. They were in Germany for Black Stars' first appearance in 2006. Gyan and Muntari were also included in the 2010 and 2014 squads.

Andre Ayew made his World Cup debut in 2010, playing a pivotal role in Ghana's run to the quarter-finals in South Africa. Four years later, he represented Ghana in Brazil.

Andre Ayew, 7 matches in two tournaments (2010&2014) pic.twitter.com/WjLVI0vEvd — Ibrahim Zibrilla (@IbrahimZib) November 3, 2022

His experience will be extremely valuable to Ghana in their quest to qualify from a seemingly difficult group. Black Stars face Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay in Qatar.

Andre Ayew, who made his Black Stars debut in 2007, has made a record 109 appearances and scored 23 goals.