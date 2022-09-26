Andre Ayew to equal Gyan as Ghana’s most capped player against Nicaragua

Andre Ayew will tie Asamoah Gyan for the most caps for Ghana when the Black Stars play Nicaragua in a friendly on Tuesday.

Ayew will start against the minnows as the Black Stars look to bounce back from the 3-0 defeat to Brazil on Friday.

The 32-year-old captain was one of Ghana's standout performers, receiving a standing ovation when he was substituted in the second half.

Coach Otto Addo will hand Ayew another start against the 139th-ranked side at Estadio Francisco Artes Carrasco in Lorca, Spain.

Ayew, who made his Black Stars debut in 2007 has 108 caps. Only Gyan (109) has played more matches.

The Al Sadd forward will equal the record on Tuesday and then break it before the end of the year because the Black Stars are scheduled to play at least four matches.

The Black Stars will play a friendly against Switzerland before the World Cup begins in Qatar, where they will face Portugal, South Korea, and Uruguay in their group.

Ayew has scored 23 goals for Ghana, 10 of which have come in the Africa Cup of Nations, making him the country's all-time leading scorer in the competition.