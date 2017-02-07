Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Andre Ayew to start West Ham training on Wednesday after AFCON disappointment

Published on: 07 February 2017

Ghana midfielder Andre Ayew will start training with West Ham United on Wednesday following his country's disappointing Africa Cup of Nations campaign.

The 27-year-old scored two goals in six matches for the West Africans as they finished fourth in Gabon.

The Ghana international is expected to arrive in England on Tuesday where he will zoom straight into action for the Villans.

He could be in line to return for the side ahead of their league clash against West Brom on Saturday.

By Patrick Akoto

  • Selfmade 464 46 says:
    February 07, 2017 01:41 pm
    Too known and GUY GUY dude! Aputuuuuu... No humility but sickening arrogant and selfish as a hell!! All he want is to be the captain and nothing else! Lazy as hell and he thinks raising his hands and issuing instructions makes u a leader! U ll never win the african best!!

