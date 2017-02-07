Andre Ayew to start West Ham training on Wednesday after AFCON disappointment

Ghana midfielder Andre Ayew will start training with West Ham United on Wednesday following his country's disappointing Africa Cup of Nations campaign.

The 27-year-old scored two goals in six matches for the West Africans as they finished fourth in Gabon.

The Ghana international is expected to arrive in England on Tuesday where he will zoom straight into action for the Villans.

He could be in line to return for the side ahead of their league clash against West Brom on Saturday.

By Patrick Akoto

