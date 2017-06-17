Andre Ayew, uniBank hold football clinic for over 200 kids in Nungua today

Deputy Black Stars skipper Andre Dede Ayew in collaboration with uniBank have held a football clinic for children between the ages of 12 and 15 at the Junction Mall, Nungua on Saturday morning.

The memorable exercise which involved some selected schools in the Sakumono/Tema Metropolis under the theme - PASS THE INSPIRATION - aimed at inspiring the young ones to aspire higher in life.

The program started at exactly 10:30 am as the deputy Ghana captain spent time with the new generation.

The West Ham United star who is the brand ambassador of uniBank, official banking partners of the Black Stars, in the company of his Black Stars colleagues John Boye and Mubarak Wakaso, urged the young ones to aspire higher in life and to be focused in whatever they do.

Ayew is a great inspirational figure in Ghana and his presence at the event is wowed the kids who took turns to take photos with him and also ask him questions about his football career.

Ayew, is the first African player to lift the prestigious U20 World Cup trophy in 2009 as the skipper of Ghana.

On their part, Executive Director of uniBank Owusu Ansah Awere thanked all the kids for coming and called on them and their parents to set achievable goals for themselves.

uniBank has a strong relationship with football and sees it as an obligation to help build the coming generation as part of their cooperate social responsibilities.

The former Marseille and Swansea City influential player then played with the kids, an act expected to remain memorable with the kids for the rest of their lives.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

