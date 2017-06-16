Andre Ayew, uniBank to hold football clinic for children in Nungua on Saturday

Deputy Black Stars skipper Andre Dede Ayew in collaboration with uniBank will hold a football clinic for children between the ages of 12 and 15 at the Junction Mall, Nungua on Saturday (tomorrow).

The memorable exercise which will involve some selected schools in the Sakumono/Tema Metropolis under the theme - PASS THE INSPIRATION - is aimed at inspiring the young ones to aspire higher in life.

The program will start at exactly 8:30 am as the deputy Ghana captain spends time with the new generation.

The West Ham United star who is the brand ambassador of uniBank, official banking partners of the Black Stars, is a great inspirational figure in Ghana and his presence at the event is expected to inspire the youth to aspire higher in life.

Andre, is the first and only African player to lift the prestigious FIFA World Cup trophy in 2009 at the U20 level where he led the Black Satellites to that glorious feat.

uniBank has a strong relationship with football and sees it as an obligation to help build the coming generation as part of their cooperate social responsibilities.

The former Marseille and Swansea City influential player will not only interact with the children on the field but will also fraternise with them to make his presence an unforgettable experience.

