Andre Ayew urges caution ahead of AFCON 2019 qualifier against Ethiopia

Ghana winger Andre Ayew has urged his teammates to eschew complacency ahead of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Ethiopia next week.

The Black Stars are back in continental duty where they take on Walia ibex in their opening group qualifier in Kumasi on June 11.

Ghanaian fans expect the Black Stars to ease past their Ethiopian counterpart with cheeky ease but vice-captain Andre Ayew is urging caution.

“It is important we must avoid complacency, we shouldn’t underrate them and we are going into the game like in other game,” he told the media.