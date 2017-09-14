Andre Ayew warns team mates not to be carried away by stupendous show in West Ham win over Huddersfield

West Ham United star Andre Ayew insists nobody at the club is getting carried away after their 2-0 win over Huddersfield in the Premier League last week.

Ayew came from the dugout to provide an assist for his side’s opener and scored the second to hand the Hammers a 2-0 win over the newly promoted side.

The win was a great relief for manager Slaven Bilic as pressure had begun to mount on him and his players after three straight defeats.

But the Ghana deputy skipper says they are not getting carried away by the victory.

"We can build on this victory. We don’t have to get too excited," he told Starsport. "We’ve played at home - won - and now we go to West Brom which will be a very difficult place to go.

"We have to be patient, keep working hard. Three points doesn’t change things. One week is different from another week.

"Now we’re going to smile for 48 hours but we have to get back to work straight away and get some points at West Brom."

West Ham will be hoping to build on last week’s win to fetch another against West Brom to get their season up and running.

The Hammers are now on 18th position in the top-flight standings and a win over West Brom on Saturday will be a great relief for the side.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

