Andre Ayew welcomes new call ups to the Black Stars, certain they would improve the team

Black Stars vice captain Andre Ayew says he has been awed by some of the new faces in the Black Stars so far.

The Black Stars Head Coach Kwesi Appiah named as many as 13 debutantes in his squad to take on Ethiopia in a 2019 AFCON qualifier as well as friendly matches against USA and Mexico.

The team took part in their first training session on Wednesday with 16 players taking part including all the 10 locally based players.

Andre Ayew who was one of the few foreign based players present at the session was hugely impressed with the debutants and urged them to make good use of the opportunity handed them.

“To be honest there are some I know and some I don’t know but from the training session you can tell that they have a lot of quality,” he said.

“We know training is very different from actual play but to be honest they were up to the task at training and I congratulate all of them to be here for the first time.

It is not easy to make the Black Stars team so they should seize this opportunity and use it as best as they can”

The AFCON qualifier against Ethiopia has been scheduled for June 11 at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.

