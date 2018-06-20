"Andre Ayew's future to be settled in the coming days " - Player's representative

Fiifi Tackie, a representative of Swansea City attacker Andre Ayew has said that his client's future could be decided in the coming days.

The 28-year-old rejoined the Welsh-based side during the January after a difficult spell at West Ham.

The former Olympique Marseille attacker failed to live up to expectation after finishing the season with no goals, as Swansea were relegated to the Championship.

The Ghana international has been linked with a move away from the Welsh side, with reports suggesting The Swans are eager to ship him out due to his high wage demands.

“With Andre, I’m sure that in few days to come, you will get to know where he will be leaving to [for the new season],” Fiif Tackie told Goal.com

Ayew has been linked with a number of clubs in France, with former side Marseille and LOSC Lille appearing to be leading the chase for the player.