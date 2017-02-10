Andre Ayew’s return provides selection headache for West Ham United’s boss Slaven Bilic

West Ham United boss Slaven Bilic has the unenviable task of selecting the players who will be playing in the league game against West Bromwich Albion this weekend.

The Hammers have signed Robert Snodgrass to replace Dimitri Payet who has moved back to Marseille- while Andre Ayew who is the clubs record signing has returned from the Africa Cup of Nations.

Ayew played for his home nation of Ghana where they reached the semi-finals before being beaten by eventual winners Cameroon and lost 1-0 to Burkina Faso in the third place playoffs.

West Ham will certainly have an improved sense of confidence after their impressive 3-1 win over Stoke City during the weekend. With the recent arrival of Robert Snodgrass to the setup, Ayew faces increased competition for a slot in the team.

